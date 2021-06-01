Subscribe

Police shoot and kill man in San Jose

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 1, 2021, 1:59PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

SAN JOSE — A police officer shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation Monday in San Jose, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation Monday night when they were confronted by the man and an officer opened fire, the department said in statements posted on social media.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said in a media briefing Tuesday that two officers were at the site of the shooting.

No other details about what the officers were investigating and what led to the shooting were released. Police said they will hold a news conference later in the week.

This is the second fatal police shooting of the year in San Jose. On Jan. 21, officers shot and killed 27-year-old David Tovar Jr. in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Tovar was unarmed. He had been sought by authorities in connection with a homicide in Gilroy and other violent attacks in South Santa Clara County, the Mercury News reported.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette