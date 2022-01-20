Police shoot, kill armed man at San Francisco airport

San Francisco police shot and killed a man they said was armed with guns in San Francisco International Airport Thursday morning.

Police were called to the airport's international terminal around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with two guns at the BART station entrance to the terminal's main hall, according to airport spokesman Doug Yakel.

Officers "attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued to demonstrate threatening behavior," Yakel said. No suspect description was immediately available.

Police used unspecified nonlethal measure on the suspect, but he continued to advance, at which time officers "fired shots to neutralize the threat."

The suspect died from his injuries, Yakel said. One other person, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

BART services were temporarily suspended and passengers were routed around the affected area, Yakel said. BART officials reopened the airport station at 8:45 a.m., they said on Twitter.

Airport operations were not affected by the incident, Yakel said.