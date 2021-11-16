Police shoot, kill injured cow after it was hit by car in Rohnert Park

An injured cow was shot to death by police in Rohnert Park on Tuesday morning after it was hit by a car, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m.

A woman driving a gold Toyota Scion in dense fog hit the black cow on Millbrae Avenue near Redwood Drive, said Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The woman was taken to a hospital because she had glass in her face from the crash. Her car was badly damaged, Johnson said.

An officer shot the cow on site because it was suffering, Johnson said.

Police called an animal transportation service to get the cow out of the road and were working to identify the cow’s owner.

Millbrae Avenue was closed for about an hour following the crash.

Staff Writer Matt Pera