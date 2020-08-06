Police shut down alleged meth lab in San Francisco hotel being used as COVID-19 shelter

The San Francisco Police Department arrested two individuals Saturday for allegedly operating a meth lab in the guest room of a hotel in the 300 block of Ninth Street in the city's Civic Center neighborhood, officials said.

The City of San Francisco said the incident occurred at a hotel used to offer temporary shelter for people without housing and at risk for COVID-19, and multiple news outlets reported the location as the Civic Center Motor Inn.

"I was just, like, shocked," a guest, who said a police officer knocked on her hotel door, told KTVU. "He's like, 'There's a meth lab right above your room so we need you to evacuate cause it could explode at any time.'"

Police responded to reports of a "chemical odor emanating from a guest room" at 2:27 p.m. and upon investigation "discovered chemicals known to make narcotics, which were isolated to one guest room," according to a statement from SFPD.

Police told KTVU they found evidence of a meth lab.

Two unnamed adults were arrested on the scene for narcotics-related charges. The incident is currently under investigation by the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Police Department.

The city said in a statement its review of the incident "focused on identifying health and safety improvements to San Francisco's COVID-19 alternative housing program." Several improvements are being made to the program including visual inspections of guest rooms when conducting wellness checks and refresher training programs of program operators.

The Civic Center Motor Inn opted to not comment on the incident and would not confirm it happened at the property. SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca said the department does not name specific locations in its reports.