CHP: I-80 closure in Solano County linked to shooting near Santa Rosa

A portion of Interstate 80 in Solano County was closed Friday evening due to a police standoff that began with a shooting just outside Santa Rosa, officials said.

The interstate is closed in both directions in the area of Green Valley Road and the Interstate 680 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Solano County office.

Both directions of I-80 are closed at Green Valley Road/680 interchange due to a standoff with a potentially armed suspect. We are actively working to resolve this incident and will reopen lanes as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ZMTbvDWQS0 — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) May 3, 2024

The incident involves a potentially armed suspect and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

It began with a shooting that was reported about 11 a.m. just outside Santa Rosa.

A woman was heading south in a black SUV when another driver to her left fired a round, said Officer David deRutte with the CHP office in Santa Rosa.

It didn’t appear either driver knew each other, he said.

The woman, who was not injured, exited the freeway at Hopper Avenue and called authorities. She reported the shooter was driving a gray Toyota.

An investigation led officers to a 2001 Toyota Corolla registered out of Rohnert Park, deRutte said. They found it about 2 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot off Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard.

The driver fled and led authorities on a chase on southbound Highway 101. Speeds remained around 65 to 75 mph.

deRutte said the driver turned onto Highway 37 before returning to Highway 101. From there, he crossed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

“It’s been all over the place,” deRutte said.

Authorities used a spike strip to pop the Toyota’s tires and the suspect came to a stop.

The standoff was ongoing as of 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.

