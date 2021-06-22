Police staffing cuts emerge as flashpoint as Santa Rosa grapples with gun crime, budget deficit

As the Santa Rosa City Council grapples with how to fix a budget deficit driven by lagging revenues and rising payroll costs, a reduction in public safety spending is emerging as a flash point in the discussions.

The council is slated Tuesday night to hold hearings and possibly approve the city’s budget for the coming fiscal year.

Yet after a slew of recent shootings and a rise in 911 calls amid the pandemic reopening, several council members on Monday voiced opposition to proposed cuts of nine vacant Santa Rosa police positions.

The city needs to fill a $9.8 million gap in its proposed $190 million general fund budget. It is flush with one-time cash — from settlements with PG&E over wildfire damage and federal stimulus dollars from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

About $40 million of the $95 million payout from PG&E resulting from the 2017 firestorm was funneled to city reserves in February. But because of the city’s long term structural deficit — fueled by rising salaries and costs linked to employee pensions paired with a slide in sales tax revenue — all departments have been asked to take a 5% budget cut.

Two council members, retired police chief Tom Schwedhelm and John Sawyer, said they would like to see some of that sudden cash go to the police and fire departments to avoid cuts this year.

“Those reductions in public safety, both in fire and police, are giving me no small amount of anxiety,” Sawyer said in a Monday interview.

Police department officials have chimed in as well, saying the agency’s response times to high priority calls have been hampered by seven sworn officer positions left unfilled to avoid layoffs.

The city’s overall draft budget, pegged at $473.7 million, supports a workforce of 1,250, including services ranging from public safety and public works to administrative functions. The police and fire departments account for the largest share of the smaller general fund, at around 34% and 24%, respectively.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday evening, Police Chief Ray Navarro alluded to budget strain as he discussed his officers’ response to seven shootings in city limits in the past three weeks. Three more shootings occurred in the same period in neighboring areas, a snapshot in Sonoma County of the nationwide spike in violent crime.

Three recent Santa Rosa shootings occurred at city parks: Comstock Park on May 29; Dutch Flohr Park on June 3; and Bayer Park & Gardens on June 9. Police say gang activity may have played a role in the Comstock Park shooting, as well as a May 21 incident at Eddy Drive and Robin Way.

Of the three incidents outside of Santa Rosa, the nearest happened May 30 at Andy Lopez Unity Park on the city’s southwestern outskirts and that incident also may have been gang-related, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, Navarro bemoaned that the department’s gang crime team was disbanded 18 months ago, “due to low patrol staffing levels.” He nevertheless sought to assure the public that detectives and patrol officers were striving to solve the crimes and prevent further violence.

“As staffing and call volume allows we are using directed enforcement to patrol areas most impacted by the uptick in violent crime,” Navarro said.

The disbanded gang crime unit once had seven detectives and a sergeant, Special Services Division Captain John Cregan said. The department hoped to temporarily suspend the team, but the frozen positions have prevented its restoration, Cregan said.

Altogether, the department will 174 sworn officer positions, down from 181 in 2019, if the proposed cut passes.

With pandemic limits now relaxed, Cregan said the department is seeing a rise in 911 calls and its response times to the highest priority calls, where lives are often at stake, is averaging 6 minutes and 53 seconds, he said. Department leaders want that average to be six minutes or less, he said.

“Now is when we’re going to truly start to understand the impacts of the staffing shortages,” Cregan said.

Councilman Eddie Alvarez, who represents Roseland and the southwestern part of Santa Rosa, the vicinity of several recent shootings, said the city hasn’t sufficiently funded the type of services that could prevent violence.

“Historically my district has been underfunded in all kinds of public safety issues,” Alvarez said. “The problem is much larger than just the police department,” he said. “Its improving services, improving quality of life. What we’re seeing now are the consequences of a lack of investments.”

Alvarez wanted to see increased investment in after school programs, child care and job training, he said. The pandemic has left the city’s younger generations — including those vulnerable to gang recruitment — feeling isolated and hopeless, he said.