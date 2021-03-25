Police still looking for man suspected in deadly Santa Rosa homeless camp attack

Santa Rosa police on Thursday were still looking for a man suspected of killing a homeless woman with his car and running away in a Tuesday night attack.

Clifford Adams, 53, faces charges of murder and attempted murder after police say he gunned his car toward a man with whom he had been fighting at the edge of a small, roadside homeless encampment along Roberts Avenue in south-central Santa Rosa.

The vehicle hit that man, who police say was likely Adams’ primary target, leaving him hospitalized with leg injuries. The woman, who was standing nearby at the time, was struck and pinned under the car. She died before firefighters could free her, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Though police were awaiting forensic tests before releasing her name, they have notified her family members. Relatives and friends identified her as Kellie Jones, 43, a mother of two who grew up in Sonoma County, had been homeless here for several years and who had family here and in Humboldt County.

Residents in the camp described Jones as a loving mother and daughter who cared for her fellow homeless residents.

Officers released Adams’ name and a photograph to the media Wednesday morning.

Anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

