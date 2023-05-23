A stolen vehicle slowly crashed through the front of a Petaluma restaurant Saturday night after three Sonoma County men tried to flee the scene of an attempted theft, police said.

Each of the men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and shoplifting, with various additional charges, after police apprehended them leaving Kohl’s at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd., the Petaluma Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. after a worker reported they saw the men cutting off security devices and concealing items at the location.

Juan Urquiaga, 27, of Santa Rosa, and Robert Arteaga, 33, of Cotati, were arrested as they exited the store with about $640 in stolen merchandise, police said.

Urquiaga, who was on supervised release from prison, also had burglary tools and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Arteaga was on probation for a 2021 conviction for driving under the influence, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

The third man, Edwin Cannon, 21, of Santa Rosa, reached the SUV the three men arrived in and tried to drive away but he stopped and ran from officers on foot.

The SUV wasn’t shifted back into park and rolled across the parking lot, ultimately crashing into the front door of the restaurant Chinese & BBQ.

No one was injured during the collision and the business sustained only minor damage. A piece of plywood has since been placed over the restaurant’s entrance.

Police apprehended Cannon a “short distance” away.

Police later found the SUV had been stolen Friday from a rental company in Marin County.

Urquiaga was also arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his release, and possessing burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Arteaga was also suspected of violating the terms of his probation.

Cannon was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and having a stolen vehicle.

The three men were booked into the Sonoma County jail and had been released from custody as of Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.