Three Santa Rosa men and a teenager were arrested and a handgun was recovered Thursday in an investigation that began after a 13-year-old middle school student joked about having a gun on campus, police said.

The 13-year-old was not arrested, but a 17-year-old boy, whose name wasn’t released, was booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a gun, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a gun without a serial number and being a minor in possession of a gun and ammunition. Police suspect the gun may have been used in a recent episode of gunfire near Newhall Bike Path where 20 spent shells were found.

The adult suspects were identified as: Alvaro Sandoval, 29; Omar Corsino-Moreno, 21; and Diego Sandoval, 18, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Alvaro Sandoval is also suspected of possessing a controlled substance. Corsino-Moreno and Diego Sandoval are accused of child endangerment, negligent discharge of a gun and conspiracy.

The investigation began about 11:15 a.m. Thursday after a Herbert Slater Middle School staffer overheard a 13-year-old boy tell friends he had a gun in his backpack.

School staff searched the boy’s bag and possessions but did not find a gun.

“The student told officers it was a joke meant to impress his friends,” police said in a release.

In a statement to parents, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell said police escorted the student off campus.

“This was not because the student was being arrested or taken into custody. It was for the student’s safety and well-being,” she wrote.

Police say the student’s social media account included a photo of a gun, which he claimed belonged to a family member at home in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue.

About 1:15 p.m. Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle occupied by Alvaro Sandoval and two others as they drove from the student’s home. They arrested Sandoval, who had a jar of illicit psilocybin mushrooms, but the other two were detained and released, police said.

Thirty minutes later, investigators searched the home and detained several occupants, including Corsino-Moreno and the 17-year-old.

According to police, officers searched the teenager’s room and found an unregistered “Ghost Gun” with a loaded 30-round magazine and shell casings.

The gun resembled the one in the social media photo, and police suspect the 17-year-old of firing it recklessly in the neighborhood. This included gunfire reported early Sept. 25 when officers found about 20 spent shell casings on the Newhall Bike Path near Martin Luther King Park, police said.

Corsino-Moreno is accused of being involved in the shootings, police said.

During the investigation, Diego Sandoval was identified as another suspect in the gunfire and he was arrested at his home in the 4900 block of Canyon Drive.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi