Police: Suspect arrested in Santa Rosa sexual assault, series of home burglaries

A 29-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of burglarizing at least a dozen of his neighbors’ homes over the the past three months and sexually assaulting a woman during one of the break-ins, police said.

Santa Rosa police arrested Ezequiel Gomez Francisco at about 7 p.m. outside his home in the 1500 block of Sendero Lane.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of residential burglary with intent to commit sexual assault and suspicion of committing four counts of residential burglary. His bail was set at $1 million.

Investigators believe Gomez Francisco is responsible for a series of crimes that began in December at the Sendero Townhomes complex, where he lives with his family, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

Staff at the complex, on Wednesday, declined to comment on the case.

The development, which opened in 2020 and consists of about 200 units, borders Highway 12 at Stony Point Road in west Santa Rosa.

Police, earlier this month, began investigating a wave of burglaries at the complex, after three were reported in a span of four days.

In one case, on Feb. 1, the burglar went into a woman’s bedroom at about 6:30 a.m. and touched her inappropriately before she fought him off and he ran away, Mahurin said.

At the outset of the investigation, police went through reports of crimes in the neighborhood and identified several more burglaries, dating back to December, that they believed were connected, according to Mahurin. Most of them occurred between 5 and 8 a.m.

Burglaries at the complex continued as police investigated. The most recent was reported on Monday.

In some instances, nothing was stolen. One woman told investigators her purse had been taken. Others reported cash or landscaping equipment was missing, according to Mahurin.

“Some of them — we ended up finding out later through surveillance camera footage that he was in a house,” Mahurin said. “But it didn’t look like he stole anything necessarily, so we’re not sure what he was doing.”

There was no evidence of forced entry into any of the homes that were burglarized. Detectives suspect that the burglar had keys to some of the homes, although they’re not sure how he acquired them, Mahurin said.

He said Gomez Francisco does not work for the property management or maintenance companies at the complex and those companies both told police that their keys had all been accounted for.

Police said some of the burglaries happened while the residents were home.

In one case, a man told police somebody opened his front door with a key, took a few steps inside, and then ran away after seeing him. In other cases, the homes were unoccupied.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage of the area and interviewed people who witnessed the burglaries, eventually tracing the burglar to the unit where Gomez Francisco lives, which led to him being identified as a suspect, according to Mahurin.

When police arrived at Gomez Francisco’s home on Tuesday, he climbed out of his bedroom window on the second story and jumped into the backyard, where he was taken into custody, Mahurin said.

Roughly two hours after his arrest, police served a search warrant at his house, which turned up evidence that further linked him to the crimes, according to Mahurin.

That included clothing that matched what the burglar was wearing in surveillance camera footage and stolen property, he said.

