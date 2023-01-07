Police: Suspect arrested after pointing fake gun at motorists from Santa Rosa highway overpass

A man was arrested Friday morning after multiple 911 reports indicated he had pointed a gun — which turned out to be fake — at passing motorists and homeless camps in Santa Rosa, police said.

Humberto Moya-Gonzalez, 28, is suspected of openly displaying a fake gun in public, as well as possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Dispatchers received numerous 911 calls around 8:40 a.m. Friday that reported a man with a gun near the high-traffic area of Stony Point Road and Highway 12.

“It was scary for a lot of community members,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

Callers reported the suspect had pointed the gun at encampments on the Joe Rodota Trail and at passing motorists while standing on the Highway 12 overpass, according to the department.

An officer located the suspect along the eastbound Highway 12 on-ramp and ordered him to drop the weapon before he was taken into custody.

Investigators determined the gun was fake but it had no markings to indicate it was a replica. The suspect also had methamphetamine and a pipe, police said.

Sonoma County jail records show Moya-Gonzalez is in custody in lieu of $1,000.

He’s scheduled to appear Jan. 10 in Sonoma County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

