Police: Suspect steals car with toddler inside in Ukiah

A Fresno woman remained jailed on $120,000 bail Wednesday, after allegedly stealing a car with a 1-year-old in the back seat Monday afternoon in Ukiah.

Christin Rojas-Perez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft, according to Ukiah police.

She was being held in the Mendocino County Jail, according to jail records. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Rojas-Perez was booked into jail around 4:45 p.m. Monday – about 90 minutes after the alleged kidnapping took place, officials said.

At about 3:10 p.m. Monday, the child’s mother parked her car along a curb at 413 N. State St. outside North Coast Opportunities, an organization that provides services for low-income and disadvantaged people.

She got out of her car while it was running, leaving the child in a rear safety seat, according to police. She was knocking on the office’s front door when the suspect allegedly got into the car and drove off.

The mother contacted North Coast Opportunities staff and dialed 911.

During the investigation, dispatchers got a call from someone claiming a woman tried to hand off a child to them at an unspecified location along Mazzoni Street, which is about a half mile north of North Coast Opportunities.

The woman drove off when the party wouldn’t take the child, according to police, who added that the woman and her vehicle matched the description of those involved in the initial incident.

California Highway Patrol officers found the suspect on Feed Lot Lane, which is just under two miles north of where the child and car were taken.

The child was still in the back seat and was later reunited unharmed with the mother, police said.

