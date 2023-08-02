Petaluma police officers deployed Tasers Tuesday while trying to stop a dog after it bit a local resident and ran loose in a community.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers went to the 1200 block of San Rafael Drive for an “aggressive dog” that bit a resident, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

According to police, two officers were trying to check the victim when the dog charged them and the tasers were deployed.

The dog retreated to a yard in the area and officers kept it there until its owner arrived.

A Nixle alert went out advising people in the immediate area to shelter in place while the dog was secured.

The victim was removed from the scene and taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

North Bay Animal Services was called in to conduct an investigation and the dog will be quarantined for 10 days, according to the Police Department.

