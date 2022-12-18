Subscribe

Police: Three DUI arrests at Santa Rosa checkpoint

About 710 vehicles went through the DUI checkpoint Friday night.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 18, 2022, 11:49AM
Updated 58 minutes ago

Santa Rosa police arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence at a weekend checkpoint in Santa Rosa, authorities announced.

Santa Rosa Police Department sergeants and officers conducted a checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday at Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue, according to a CivicReady alert from the department.

About 706 vehicles pulled through the checkpoint and 12 drivers were evaluated for driving under the influence, police said.

Twenty nine people were cited for driving without a license and one person was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license. One driver who was found to be driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, which violated the terms of their restricted license following a DUI conviction, was arrested, according to the alert.

