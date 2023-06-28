The Santa Rosa Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint Friday evening, ahead of the traditionally busy Independence Day weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location, according to the police department, but the checkpoints are selected based on past impaired driving patterns.

Drivers can expect the checkpoint to begin at 6 p.m. and last until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Santa Rosa police reminds drivers that a DUI can be issued for being under the influence of substances other than alcohol, including over-the-counter drugs, prescriptions and marijuana.

Fines for a first-time DUI charge average $13,500. Offenders’ licenses are also suspended.

The department reminds the public that efforts such as DUI checkpoints serve to improve driver safety by decreasing the number of impaired drivers in the area.

The DUI program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.