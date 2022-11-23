Police to increase patrols, discourage impaired driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

The Santa Rosa Police Department will increase city patrols and DUI enforcement from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving weekend, according to a Nixle alert.

SRPD personnel will be encouraged to make extra foot patrols downtown and car patrols around the city, during which they will specifically look for traffic violations and impaired driving, said SRPD Sgt. Hector De Leon.

Petaluma Traffic Supervisor Walt Spiller said the city recognizes that the night before Thanksgiving, known as “Blackout Wednesday,” is when many people reconnect with friends and family at bars. However, he added, Wednesday night is also when police see increased drunk driving and collisions.

The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration reports that nationally between 2016 and 2020 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were drunk. Drivers between 21 to 24 years old made up 44% of those collisions.

“The Thanksgiving Eve celebration has become a particularly dangerous night on the roads,” Spiller said in a release.

Authorities encourage those who go to bars or drink outside of their homes Wednesday to have a safe plan to get home, such as calling an Uber or Lyft and choosing a sober driver.

“Driving under the influence is deadly and illegal, and no one should ever take that risk,” Spiller said in the release.

