Police: Traffic stop leads to arrest of Santa Rosa man for loaded gun and DUI

A Santa Rosa man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested early Sunday after police discovered a loaded gun in the car he was driving, officials said.

Gerson Rivas, 26, of Santa Rosa was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing an unregistered loaded firearm while driving a car, violating probation, and driving with a suspended driver's license for DUI, officials said Sunday.

At about 1 a.m., police responded to a report of two possible gunshots fired in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Whitewood Drive, officials said.

About 15 minutes later, a Santa Rosa police officer stopped Rivas’ car in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive.

According to a news release, the police officer spotted an expended .38 caliber bullet casing on Rivas’ lap as he in the car. The police officer also noticed a loaded .357 caliber Amadeo Rossi 6-shot revolver on the front passenger floorboard, officials said.

Rivas was actively smoking a marijuana joint when the officer approached his car, according to the news release sent out Sunday.

It was determined that Rivas was driving under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

The officer found another expended .38 caliber bullet casing after continuing to search the car, officials said.

Police also discovered Rivas is on misdemeanor probation out of Sonoma County for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, officials said adding that his driver's license had been suspended from a previous DUI arrest.

In addition, Rivas has a pending case out of Marin County for a firearm possession and a DUI.

