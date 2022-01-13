Police: Two fraud suspects found with personal information of 38 people arrested in Cotati

Cotati police arrested two fraud suspects this week after an officer searching the vehicle they were in found 38 people’s personal information, including Social Security and bank cards and driver's licenses.

The arrests occurred after the owner of a business in the 600 block of Portal Street reported seeing suspicious activity on a security camera around 3 a.m. on Monday, according to Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish.

The camera system alerted the business owner, who was not on site, to activity happening there. The owner reported seeing a blue Ford pull up and people who appeared to be trying to get inside the business, Parish said.

A police officer found a blue Ford nearby and noticed that the vehicle’s registration had expired, although the license plate had a 2022 sticker on it, Parish said.

The officer approached the vehicle and saw a glass pipe inside. The two people in the vehicle were on probation, so the officer searched the Ford, according to Parish.

He found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the property with personal information that belonged to 38 people, Parish said.

The officer arrested Ramiro Daniel Torres Tinajero, 29, of Sonoma and Yuridia Ruiz Hernandez, 37, of Banning.

Both were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and other people’s personal information, in addition to violating probation and fraud, according to Parish.

Cotati police are working to contact the people whose property was found inside the vehicle, Parish said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.