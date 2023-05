Police uncover 100 pounds of explosives at Bay Area business

When police responded to a report of a burglary at a San Jose business Monday, they stumbled across something they weren't expecting to find — a bomb-making operation, officials said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a news release Thursday that it first received notice of the May 8 burglary at a business on the 1200 block of Old Bayshore Highway at 4:17 a.m. During a security sweep of the business, they found "a destructive device manufacturing operation," police said.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

The preliminary investigation identified a suspect, and the department obtained a warrant to search the building and the suspect's home that day, according to police.

During the searches, investigators found "over a hundred pounds of precursor explosive making materials, assembly equipment, and completed explosives," the news release said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail; he faces a felony count of reckless possession of destructive devices and precursor materials, police said.

Anyone with information on the explosive-making operation can call 408-277-4161.