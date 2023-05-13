Police uncover 100 pounds of explosives at Bay Area business

When police responded to a report of a burglary at a San Jose business Monday, they stumbled across something they weren't expecting to find — a bomb-making operation, officials said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a news release Thursday that it first received notice of the May 8 burglary at a business on the 1200 block of Old Bayshore Highway at 4:17 a.m. During a security sweep of the business, they found "a destructive device manufacturing operation," police said.

The preliminary investigation identified a suspect, and the department obtained a warrant to search the building and the suspect's home that day, according to police.

During the searches, investigators found "over a hundred pounds of precursor explosive making materials, assembly equipment, and completed explosives," the news release said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail; he faces a felony count of reckless possession of destructive devices and precursor materials, police said.

Anyone with information on the explosive-making operation can call 408-277-4161.