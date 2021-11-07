Police: Unlicensed motorcyclist arrested after 100-mph chase in Petaluma

A San Rafael man who was riding a motorcycle without a driver’s license on Saturday was arrested in Petaluma after he led police on a 100-mph chase, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m., when an officer tried to stop the man for speeding on Lakeville Street, the police department said in a Nixle alert.

The man “immediately accelerated and began passing other motorists in an unsafe manner,” police said.

The officer followed the man onto southbound Highway 101, where he drove up to 100 mph and then pulled over after about a mile, police said.

Sufiyan Baporia, 20, was arrested on suspicion of evading police and reckless driving.

He was released with a citation to appear in court, according to Lt. Nick McGowan.

