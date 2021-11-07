Subscribe

Police: Unlicensed motorcyclist arrested after 100-mph chase in Petaluma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2021, 2:02PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A San Rafael man who was riding a motorcycle without a driver’s license on Saturday was arrested in Petaluma after he led police on a 100-mph chase, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m., when an officer tried to stop the man for speeding on Lakeville Street, the police department said in a Nixle alert.

The man “immediately accelerated and began passing other motorists in an unsafe manner,” police said.

The officer followed the man onto southbound Highway 101, where he drove up to 100 mph and then pulled over after about a mile, police said.

Sufiyan Baporia, 20, was arrested on suspicion of evading police and reckless driving.

He was released with a citation to appear in court, according to Lt. Nick McGowan.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette