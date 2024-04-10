Police: Windsor student arrested after threatening teacher, found with loaded firearm

A Windsor High School student was arrested Tuesday after police said he threatened an employee and had two weapons in his backpack.

A school staff member told the school’s resource officer about 9:35 a.m. that a 17-year-old student had just said they were going to physically hurt them, Windsor police Sgt. Jeff Toney said in a news release.

The deputy located the student, detained him and searched his belongings. A loaded privately manufactured firearm, an empty high-capacity magazine and a knife were in his backpack.

The student was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County juvenile hall in Santa Rosa on suspicion of six charges, including threatening to inflict bodily harm on a school employee and possessing a loaded firearm and a knife on campus.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office property crimes unit took over the investigation and searched the student’s home, Toney said. The department did not disclose if any items were located at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.