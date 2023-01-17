Police: Wine Train hits pickup truck parked on Napa rail trestle; no injuries reported

Jan. 15—Napa Police are investigating a crash Saturday night in which the Napa Valley Wine Train struck a pickup truck that had been parked on a rail bridge.

Officers were called to the trestle over Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road at 8:40 p.m., according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. Police arrived to find that a southbound Wine Train, traveling at about 20 mph, struck an unoccupied Dodge pickup, pushing it all the way to the rail crossing at California Boulevard just east, Keener said.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, but the collision heavily damaged the pickup and also damaged the control arms at the railroad crossing, according to Keener.

Police later contacted the owner of the Dodge, according to Keener. It was not immediately known how the truck came to be on the rail bridge.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

You can't park there! Last night, Officers responded to a vehicle that had been struck by a train. The vehicle was... Posted by Napa Police Department on Sunday, January 15, 2023

___

(c)2023 Napa Valley Register, Calif.

Visit Napa Valley Register, Calif. at www.napavalleyregister.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.