Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Santa Rosa Creek

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into Santa Rosa Creek in Santa Rosa early Friday, authorities said.

At 12:30 a.m., someone called 911 call after witnessing a crash in northeast Santa Rosa near Fourth Street and Alderbrook Drive, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department in a Facebook post.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a silver Honda sedan was driving east on Fourth Street at speeds over 70 mph before she drifted off the roadway, hit a power pole and crashed into the creek, her car becoming partially submerged in the water.

At the scene, first responders found a woman, later identified as Lorca Blanco, 28, of Santa Rosa, alert. They extricated her from the damaged vehicle and took her to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release.

The crash sent large power lines into the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic on Fourth Street. PG&E crews deactivated the lines, fixed them and re-energized them within an hour and 15 minutes, said Lt. Tommy Isachsen.

Officers said Blanco displayed signs of intoxication and made statements at the scene about drinking before the crash. Her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to a preliminary test.

After Blanco was released from the hospital she was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol concentration over .08%, Isachsen said.

