Police: Woman arrested after driving away from multi-vehicle Santa Rosa collision
A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Sunday after she caused a three-vehicle collision in northeast Santa Rosa and drove away, police said.
Santa Rosa police officers responded about 10 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash at College Avenue and King Street, the agency said in a news release.
Police arrived and saw two vehicles ― one occupied, and the other empty and parked on College Avenue ― had been hit. The person inside the first vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses told officers a black SUV “Trail Blazer type” had fled the scene.
Shortly after police cleared the street, they received a call reporting that a woman in a church parking lot on Sonoma Avenue said she had been in a crash that damaged the passenger side of her Chevrolet Trailblazer, the release said.
The parking lot was about a mile from where the collision occurred.
Officers located the woman, later identified as 26-year-old Imani Ward, and determined she was involved in the recent collision.
Ward was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a felony hit and run.
She was no longer in jail as of Monday morning, according to jail records.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: