Police: Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted stabbing in Petaluma

Petaluma Police arrested a 35-year-old transient woman suspected of an attempted stabbing Tuesday night at Lucchesi Park.

The suspect, identified as Sarah Coleman, swung a kitchen knife at a 30-year-old transient man who was lying on the ground near the Petaluma Community Center shortly before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.

The victim told police Coleman ran around the building yelling obscenities and was holding a kitchen knife before making a slashing motion toward him. The man then used a nearby bicycle to protect himself from being struck, and later had to jump over a fence to protect himself. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Responding officers initially were unable to locate Coleman, who is typically seen camping near the Petaluma River.

The victim again called police at about 12:28 a.m. Wednesday and said Coleman was in a shopping center on North McDowell Boulevard. Officers responded to the area and located her.

They recovered a knife in Coleman’s backpack, police said, before she was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.