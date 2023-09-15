Police said a “possible drunk driver” observed at a Petaluma Jack in the Box turned out to be not only intoxicated, but driving a stolen vehicle.

According to Petaluma police, 911 dispatchers received a call on Sunday, Sept. 10, a little before 4:30 p.m., after an “observant citizen” noticed an apparently intoxicated woman driving a white work truck at the Jack in the Box at 837 E. Washington St.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.631436&lat=38.2436367&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Responding officers located the truck and found the driver to be 52-year-old Tammy Miniaci-Pheifer of San Rafael. Not only did she display signs of intoxication, police said, but “officers learned that Miniaci-Pheifer was not the registered owner of the vehicle and was unable to provide a sensible explanation of why she was driving the vehicle.”

Police said officers contacted the company that owned the vehicle, and learned that company representatives did not know Miniaci-Pheifer and had not given her permission to drive their truck.

“Further investigation revealed that Miniaci-Pheifer had stolen the vehicle in the city of Novato sometime prior to being called in as a drunk driver in Petaluma,” police said.

Officers also determined that Miniaci-Pheifer “was under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs,” police said. She was taken to Sonoma County jail and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and driving while intoxicated.