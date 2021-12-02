Woman climbs out of sunroof after crash in Rohnert Park

A woman was taken to a hospital on Wednesday after she crashed into a parked truck in Rohnert Park and her vehicle flipped onto its side, city officials said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Fairway Drive near the intersection with Flores Avenue.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7047289&lat=38.3655483&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Investigators suspect the woman had “some type of medical emergency, which caused her to crash into a parked construction truck,“ the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The woman was still inside her vehicle when firefighters arrived. She climbed out through the sunroof and was taken to a hospital, according to the release.

The crash blocked Fairway between Flores and Golf Course Drive for about 30 minutes, officials said.

