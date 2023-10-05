Northern California wildfire victims were collateral damage in the Congressional infighting that led to the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The screeching halt to the House of Representative’s work this week marked the latest setback to legislation that would have provided federal tax exemptions for settlement payments for victims who lost lives, homes and businesses in blazes sparked by Pacific, Gas and Electric Co.

Victims have advocated for a bill to ensure the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t treat significant portions of their damage compensation as income. So far, the bipartisan effort spearheaded by California Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, has failed to pass. The first attempt at the bill was rejected by Senate Republican leadership at the end of 2022, and this year’s versions remain in limbo.

Fire victims waited years to receive payments from the Fire Victim Trust, a fund established out of PG&E’s bankruptcy to pay people for their losses in the face of devastating wildfires, including the 2017 North Bay firestorms and the 2018 Camp Fire. That fund, however, has so far only been able to pay victims at 60% of what they’re owed.

The lack of tax relief legislation has led to yet further losses, as victims who have struggled to rebuild their lives face steep tax bills after trust payments in some cases thrust them into higher tax brackets. Those payments can also potentially put health insurance and other benefits in jeopardy.

This year, victims anxiously eyed an Oct. 16 tax deadline – following an extension applied to California counties hit by flooding and severe winter storms at the start of 2023 – while waiting for the House to act on a revised version of the legislation. They finally saw their chance on Oct. 4, when the House Ways and Means Committee scheduled a vote on the bill that was widely expected.

Then came Tuesday’s stunning and historic vote to oust McCarthy.

The House Republican Caucus, beset by infighting and without a clear path forward, sent its members home shortly afterward, postponing the committee hearing.

Thompson and LaMalfa on Wednesday told The Press Democrat they now intend to ask the IRS to extend the tax deadline for the winter storm-impacted California counties until April.

“Tax relief for wildfire survivors is my top priority,” said Thompson, who joined his party colleagues in voting to oust McCarthy.

“I am working closely with Rep. LaMalfa, and Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) to ensure that consideration of our bill is done as soon as possible,” Thompson said in a statement.

According to an aid for LaMalfa, the IRS is able to award a year’s extension to tax deadlines for counties affected by a natural disaster. So far, the agency has only awarded a six-month break to the California counties that were labeled disaster zones over the winter. The congressmen said they will ask the IRS to add another six months.

LaMalfa is a Republican whose northern California district includes the town of Paradise, which was devastated by the Camp Fire in November 2018. He voted to keep McCarthy in office.

“It’s really frustrating that survivors are still in taxation limbo,” he said in a statement provided by his office. “It’s also really frustrating that when the Ways and Means Committee was finally going to markup the bill to exempt relief payments from federal taxes, House operations are completely upended and we can’t do what we’re elected to do.”

The long wait has caused some wildfire survivors to lose patience, and faith.

Steve Hillman, a 2017 Tubbs Fire victim, hasn’t been tracking the tax relief legislation lately. “I just gave up thinking it would ever pass,” he said.

He paid his taxes in April, shelling out roughly $40,000 in federal taxes and estimated tax payments for next year. He didn’t want to take any chances, he said, after his confusion over the process last year ended with him paying a $2,000 fine.

Hillman said he’s emailed LaMalfa’s and Thompson’s offices in the past, but “you just get the canned responses.” While he hopes the bill passes and he can file amended returns, he isn’t holding his breath after being disappointed before.

“It’s disheartening,” Hillman said. “You’d think it’d be a no brainer.”

While some tax provisions can reduce liabilities for disaster victims, as outlined by the IRS in response to a request from LaMalfa, the process is complicated and victims have sought more sweeping certainty.

Will Abrams, a Tubbs Fire victim who has become an advocate in several arenas, including for the tax legislation, said he wanted lawmakers to push harder to pass the bill.