Politicians get vaccinated early to build public trust, while furious health workers wait

When Vice President Pence and his wife bared their arms on national television to receive a coronavirus vaccine, a doctor just miles away who treats patients stricken with COVID-19 was still waiting for a dose of prevention.

The internal medicine resident at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital watched with frustration last week as scores of government leaders began receiving inoculations — including lawmakers who refused to wear masks and Trump administration officials who minimized the pandemic — while she and her colleagues were initially left unprotected because their hospital had received fewer than 1,000 doses of the scarce resource.

Public officials and politicians are among the first in line for vaccines that have yet to reach all health-care workers and will not become available to the public for months. They are showcasing their vaccinations on television and in social media posts to encourage Americans to trust the injections that may spell the end of the pandemic. But some essential workers and other Americans are expressing outrage that they must wait for protection even as leaders who failed to control the pandemic receive shots first.

"Getting your doctors and nurses vaccinated — that would truly build confidence," said the Georgetown medical resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid workplace retaliation. She eventually received a coronavirus vaccine this week.

"We were important enough to work a pandemic but not important enough to be at the front of the line for vaccinations," the resident said.

Hospital residents and fellows from Palo Alto, Calif., to Denver and D.C. said they had to fight for early doses of the vaccine. Residents at Georgetown University Hospital arrived for the first day of inoculations unclear whether they qualified, a situation that hospital administrators blamed on a glitch in scheduling software. But the confusion caused some residents to seek vaccination at other sites where they provide care and forced hospital leaders to clarify in an email reviewed by The Washington Post that "no resident or fellow has been de-prioritized or overlooked."

Disputes about vaccine distribution have been playing out nationwide in the week and a half since officials began distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after its emergency authorization. Front-line medical workers and the people who live and work in long-term-care facilities are receiving priority for the 11 million doses allocated so far — including the Moderna vaccine, the second to receive federal authorization — but actually getting the shots will take weeks.

Health-care workers at some hospitals rebelled when administrators who do not treat patients received shots ahead of employees who work directly with the ill, most notably at Stanford Medical Center, where hospital leaders apologized and changed how they prioritize vaccines. Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch publicized his vaccination in Britain even as his cable news network promotes vaccine skepticism. And doctors in some of the wealthiest U.S. precincts say their patients are trying to get early doses by making hefty donations to hospitals or, in one case, turning to Russia.

The scramble for the first, limited batch of vaccines portends tensions to come as the massive distribution effort exposes inequities in the health-care system even as government officials debate who gets priority for lifesaving protection.

"We live in a system structured on power and privilege," said Glenn Ellis, a visiting scholar at the National Center for Bioethics in Research and Health Care at Tuskegee University. "It's baked into almost every sector of society. There's no reason the vaccine will be any different in how it plays out."

Vaccine for Capitol Hill

The backlash was swift after Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted photos of his vaccination Saturday with a thank you for the nurses who administer shots.

In reactions to the tweet, thousands raged on social media that Graham had no business getting an early dose when he refused to get tested for the virus ahead of a debate during his reelection campaign and declined to postpone a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite his exposure to the virus at a committee hearing.

Kelly Bouthillet, the president of the South Carolina Nurses Association, called Graham's inoculation a "slap in the face" to nurses and other medical professionals still waiting to get their shots.

"This is like liquid gold, and it's appalling that it's going to politicians who have not taken the virus seriously, even denying the surges now shooting off the charts, instead of to health and emergency workers," she said. "It makes me very angry."