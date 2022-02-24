Poll: California voters strongly support mask and vaccine mandates in K-12 schools

LOS ANGELES — Nearly two-thirds of California voters, including a majority of parents, support mask and vaccine mandates in K-12 schools, according to a poll conducted this month by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley and co-sponsored by the L.A. Times.

The results of the early February poll of nearly 9,000 California voters suggest continued broad public support for policies aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus in schools, even as protests against mask and vaccine mandates garner public attention in school districts across the state.

"People really want the schools to get back to where they were," said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll. "But the desire to open schools is tempered with these feelings that these precautions should still be in place."

Statewide, the poll showed that a significant number of Latino and Black parents — populations that have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic — did not feel their children were safe from COVID-19 at schools.

The numbers also point to deeply entrenched political divides — about 70% of Republicans were opposed to mask and vaccine mandates for schools while about 85% of Democrats supported them.

A majority of nearly all other demographic groups broken out in the poll — including parents, low income, wealthy, white, Black, Latino and Asian voters — supported the school mandates.

Among parents of school-age children, 61% approved when asked whether they supported California's requirement that "students, teachers, and staff in K-12 public schools wear masks while in school this year." Thirty-seven percent disapproved.

A smaller majority of parents, 55%, approved of California's plan to add COVID-19 to the list of vaccines required for schoolchildren once the COVID-19 inoculations are fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration; 42% disapproved.

Nonparents showed even stronger support, with two-thirds in favor of mask and vaccine mandates for schools.

State officials are reassessing rules requiring students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, with an announcement on their future on Monday.

Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor school mask requirement last week, with L.A. Unified joining this week.

Overall, state and L.A. County officials are relaxing mask policies. Last week, California lifted its universal mask mandate for vaccinated residents in indoor public places. On Wednesday, L.A. County public health officials said those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to shed their masks in certain indoor settings later this week.

The poll numbers come as protests against mask mandates by parents and students have grown across the state, with some parents demanding that local school boards stop enforcing the rules.

Chino Valley Unified is one of many local school districts recently roiled by vocal protests — with dozens of parents and students earlier this month packing a school board meeting to demand that schools stop enforcing mask mandates. The meeting turned raucous with parents shouting "recall" at board members as they worked through the meeting's agenda.

School Board President Christina Gagnier said the protesters don't necessarily reflect the opinions of broad swaths of the community.

"The reality is we're not hearing from thousands of parents or students saying they are against the mask mandate. That's just not what's happening," she said.

"People are either OK with the mandates or they want them to go away but they understand that it's out of our control," she added. "That small vocal group that is showing up to our meetings or having these very small protests, that's not a reflection of what the community is feeling on these issues."

Groups that oppose mask mandates, meanwhile, feel strongly that it's past time for California to lift rules that other states have already eliminated.

"Last year, California was the last state to reopen schools and we are once again now in the last states to either allow for mask optional in schools or set a date in the next couple of weeks for that to happen. I think parents are feeling really frustrated," said Megan Bacigalupi, executive director of the group CA Parent Power.

The group is urging parents to contact state lawmakers, county health officers, school board members and superintendents to push for optional masking in schools.

"Right now, most of our focus is on returning a sense of normalcy to schools and the No. 1 way we think that can be achieved is to allow for masks to be optional in schools," Bacigalupi said.

Statewide support for adding COVID-19 to the list of mandated student vaccines — including measles, mumps, diphtheria and other diseases — was strong. The poll results were mixed when Los Angeles voters were asked about their support for a vaccine mandate adopted by L.A. Unified that goes beyond existing state rules.