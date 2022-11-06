After nearly 2 decades, Polly Klaas Community Theater reopens in Petaluma with diverse program

As she walked around the newly refurbished Polly Klaas Community Theater on Saturday in Petaluma , Carole Barlas saw many possibilities for her local acting troupe of older women.

“We’re in search of a venue. Our plays are based usually on women authors,” said Barlas as she took in the space that hadn’t seen performances in nearly two decades.

Barlas was one of the many people who turned out Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of The Polly Klaas Community Theater. Artists ranging from Ballet Folklorico to the O’Brien Center for the Arts Dance Company staged two performances to thank donors and volunteers who contributed up to $1.2 million in the campaign to restore the performing arts venue.

The 110-year-old building, located on Western Avenue, was originally home to a church. went missing in October 1993 and whose body was found two months later — a tragedy that captured the nation’s attention.

Klaas was remembered as a passionate performer in local theater.

The center hosted youth programs and held performances until 2000, when the city of Petaluma closed it over building safety concerns.

“There is so much potential for theater events here … monologues, natural plays and readings,” Barlas said of the Petaluma space.

That’s the goal of the Polly Klaas Foundation, which undertook the improvement project four years ago: to have an intimate space. The nonprofit acquired the building from the city in April 2021 after raising more than $1 million.

The theater now has 100 new padded seats, a new stage and backstage area, and new purple curtains to reflect Klaas’ favorite color, said Raine Howe, the executive director of the foundation.

“It’s miraculous just the way the community came together in every way,” Howe said.

Sean Millard, music director at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma, said he was excited about the reopening as the school’s chorus performed a medley of songs Saturday that included the “Star Spangled Banner” and a selection from Mozart.

Millard said he would like to have more opportunities for the high school’s music program to perform locally in venues like the theater to reach more local residents as opposed to more formal performances.

“I really want to get my roots as much as possible in the community,” Millard said. “This is exactly the kind of stuff the kids can see that their talents can directly affect the community.”

The foundation will start accepting applications next year for groups that want to host events at the theater, Howe said.