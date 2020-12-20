Pop-up forest, dazzling lights symbolize Coffey Park’s post-fire recovery

Pamela Van Halsema wanted to be part of the solution. So she made her own Christmas tree ornaments, from cornstarch and homemade clay, and then sprayed them with an eco-friendly shellac.

“Apparently, that wasn’t quite enough,” said Van Halsema, while inspecting the drooping ornaments that hung on a small evergreen she’d placed in the 6-acre Community Park in Coffey Park. “They’re melting in the rain.”

In a larger sense, Van Halsema is part of the solution. It was her idea to begin the Community Tree Forest that has taken over the northwest corner of the recently renovated park at the heart of this neighborhood.

While over 95% of the 1,422 homes destroyed in this northwest Santa Rosa community have been rebuilt or are under construction, there remains a bareness to blocks of the neighborhood. It didn’t just lose houses. It lost full-grown trees.

That made Van Halsema’s brainstorm particularly inspired. To boost holiday spirit, and liven up the new park, residents were invited to “stake” their claim to tiny plots in the Community Park’s pollinator garden, then put up — and decorate — Christmas trees.

“GET CREATIVE! BE FESTIVE!” urged her flyer.

The response was strong. Van Halsema and the men to whom she refers as “Coffey Park’s elves,” Steve Rahmn and Travis Garrison, had planned for 30 trees, but more than 60 families responded. The result has been a kind of pop-up forest, a Technicolor copse of trees and tree facsimiles — such as the conical work made from bicycle wheels, small at the top, large at the bottom.

Cub Scout Pack 134 contributed a small tree, as did nearby Schaefer Elementary School, the latter evergreen bedecked with pens and pencils. A “mailbox” collecting letters for Santa was guarded by a glitter-covered angel whose silver wings and brilliant lights more than offset the fact that she was, well, headless.

Some trees were doing better than others: At the center of the “forest” was a sad, leafless 2½-foot Charlie Brown tree so spindly that it was bent, by the weight of its solitary ornament into the shape of a candy cane.

All of the trees were blown over in the recent red flag high wind event. Neighbors rushed to the rescue, setting the fallen trees upright.

“They sustained some damage,” Van Halema noted, “but they’re standing again.”

As are the members of this community, whose over-the-top displays of lights around the holidays have served as a defiant response to the inferno that nearly wiped this neighborhood off the map three years ago. The Community Forest is the latest manifestation of that joyous defiance, as was the 30-car drive-thru Christmas parade on Dec. 13, which drew an estimated 1,500 enthusiastic onlookers.

“Putting lights on these trees, lights on our houses — these things make people happy,” said Van Halsema. “We like to celebrate, we like to party, and we don’t want to just be wringing our hands all the time.”

“It was such a tough time after the fires,” said Garrison, who along with Ronnie Duvall and others has played an outsized role in the brightening of Coffey Park, post-disaster. Stringing up thousands of lights “makes people smile. It brings them together.”

It was Garrison and Rahmn, with help from Cameron Scally, among others, who spent six hours on a recent night designing the 60-foot-long electric blue “COFFEY PARK” display now greeting people at the neighborhood’s Hopper Avenue entryway.

But all Coffey Park residents seeking to make a splash with their holiday lights are doomed to reside in the shadow of Jim Scally, who long ago set an all but unmatchable standard for excess in this arena.

Like Clark Griswold — the character played by Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — “I have a master’s in exterior illumination,” joked Scally. His house on Crimson Lane is festooned with over 30,000 lights by his estimate.

A sign over his garage reads “Home of the Griswalds.”

Scally has been bringing serious wattage every December for at least two decades, although he did miss two years waiting for his house to be rebuilt.

He was going to give it up long ago. But some young people who’d grown up in Coffey Park told him, upon returning from college for the holidays, that they knew they were home when they saw his lights.

Following the Tubbs fire, he’s back in the game in a big way.

The sight of his lights every year at this time “brings some normalcy back” to the neighborhood, Scally believes.

“It’s a little bit of a victory for everyone.”

