Popcorn is stovetop entertainment

A few weeks ago, I stopped by the Goldridge Organic Farm tasting room in Sebatopol, about ten minutes from my home, to pick up some olive oil for a special event. As we walked in, a staff member handed us both a small cup of popcorn drizzled with Meyer lemon olive oil.

It was delightful.

I love popcorn, provided my preferred condiments are handy.

I make it on top of the stove, using about two tablespoons of olive oil and one-third cup of popcorn, which produces a bit more than two quarts.

After I tip the popped corn into a large bowl, I return the pot to medium heat, add 3 or 4 tablespoons of good butter, and, when it is melted, pour it over the popcorn. Then I put a couple of handfuls into the pot and swirl it around to pick up remaining butter.

Next, I add several shakes of hot sauce, either Tapatio or green Cholula, followed by either Diamond Crystal kosher or Maldon salt, both of which are flake salt, with dry jagged crystals that cling to the popcorn and bring flavors to your palate quickly.

It is really delicious and sometimes I call it dinner. And I’ve now added olive oil to my preferred condiments.

Many of us here in Sonoma County began adding hot sauce to our popcorn at the Rialto Cinemas Lakeside, when the movie house was located on Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa.

If you asked, the staff would put melted butter – the real thing – on the popcorn when it was half full and then give it to you to add salt and hot sauce and then hand it back to them for a second round of popcorn, butter, and seasonings.

The Rialto has continued the tradition in their Sebastopol digs. A number of toppings — herbs, grated cheese, pepper — share space on the table with the hot sauce and salt, along with condiments for hot dogs.

But I am getting a bit ahead of myself. Before experimenting with different condiments, let’s explore popcorn itself: Why does some corn burst open when it is heated?

It is actually quite simple.

Water is trapped inside the starch and protein molecules of certain varieties of corn.

When a kernel of this corn is heated, the water vaporizes and expands until it bursts through its hull, turning itself inside out: Voila, popcorn!

In “The Story of Corn” (Knopf, 1994, $35), Betty Fussell, now in her late 90s, tells the story of dried corn found in Bat Cave, New Mexico.

Buried beneath two millenniums’ worth of trash and detritus, including bat guano and dead beetles. Researchers took a few of the kernels and dropped them into hot oil. Much to their delight, the kernels popped!

Perhaps it will be popcorn that gets us through the coming apocalypse.

In the meantime, there are options beyond the microwave popcorn that now constitutes the bulk of popcorn consumed in the U.S.

Microwaved popcorn is easy, obviously, but it isn’t very interesting or engaging. The aromas are not at all suggestive of the lovely bouquet of stove-top popcorn. In addition, many brands have ingredients that shift popcorn from healthy snack to an ultra-processed food, such as palm oil, a product which critics contend is responsible for deforestation in Southeast Asia. There are often other undesirable ingredients, too, like a food additive made to taste like butter that caused on condition called “popcorn lung” in popcorn factory workers.

Stove-top popcorn and natural condiments with fewer ingredients are easy options.

An even easier option is Comet Corn, founded by Sherry Soleski and Jeff Phillips of Santa Rosa. Initial inspiration came during the Hale Bopp comet’s visibility in 1996 and 1997. Phillips was pondering his next chapter, so to speak, as he popped corn over a camp fire in the desert. Soon, through his ingenuity and passion, Comet Corn, with 30 different condiments, was being offered at music festivals throughout Northern California.

Phillips, with experience in the building trade, teamed up with Soleski, who had been a partner in Santa Rosa’s A La Heart Catering for several decades. After working the festivals, the couple launched Comet Corn as a retail item, available to be shipped nationwide. Among their flavors are Hippie Dust, with brewer’s years; Bloody Mary; Maple Syrup, and Coconut Curry. For more information and to find a store near you that carries Comet Corn, visit cometcorn.com.

No story about today’s popcorn is complete without a mention of Berco’s Popcorn, which is based in Chicago. Among their myriad flavors and flavor combinations is one called Billion Dollar Popcorn. It contains butter from Vermont Creamery, vanilla sugar, and a Danish salt called Laeso, considered the most expensive salt in the world. But the topper that sends the price soaring? Edible 23 karat gold flakes. A 16-ounce bag sells for $50. If you want to spring for a six-and-a-half gallon tub, you’ll need to pony up $2,500.