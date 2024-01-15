Popcorn is stovetop entertainment

For National Popcorn Day skip the microwave and cook it old school|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2024, 6:26AM
A few weeks ago, I stopped by the Goldridge Organic Farm tasting room in Sebatopol, about ten minutes from my home, to pick up some olive oil for a special event. As we walked in, a staff member handed us both a small cup of popcorn drizzled with Meyer lemon olive oil.

It was delightful.

I love popcorn, provided my preferred condiments are handy.

I make it on top of the stove, using about two tablespoons of olive oil and one-third cup of popcorn, which produces a bit more than two quarts.

After I tip the popped corn into a large bowl, I return the pot to medium heat, add 3 or 4 tablespoons of good butter, and, when it is melted, pour it over the popcorn. Then I put a couple of handfuls into the pot and swirl it around to pick up remaining butter.

Next, I add several shakes of hot sauce, either Tapatio or green Cholula, followed by either Diamond Crystal kosher or Maldon salt, both of which are flake salt, with dry jagged crystals that cling to the popcorn and bring flavors to your palate quickly.

It is really delicious and sometimes I call it dinner. And I’ve now added olive oil to my preferred condiments.

Many of us here in Sonoma County began adding hot sauce to our popcorn at the Rialto Cinemas Lakeside, when the movie house was located on Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa.

If you asked, the staff would put melted butter – the real thing – on the popcorn when it was half full and then give it to you to add salt and hot sauce and then hand it back to them for a second round of popcorn, butter, and seasonings.

The Rialto has continued the tradition in their Sebastopol digs. A number of toppings — herbs, grated cheese, pepper — share space on the table with the hot sauce and salt, along with condiments for hot dogs.

But I am getting a bit ahead of myself. Before experimenting with different condiments, let’s explore popcorn itself: Why does some corn burst open when it is heated?

It is actually quite simple.

Water is trapped inside the starch and protein molecules of certain varieties of corn.

When a kernel of this corn is heated, the water vaporizes and expands until it bursts through its hull, turning itself inside out: Voila, popcorn!

In “The Story of Corn” (Knopf, 1994, $35), Betty Fussell, now in her late 90s, tells the story of dried corn found in Bat Cave, New Mexico.

Buried beneath two millenniums’ worth of trash and detritus, including bat guano and dead beetles. Researchers took a few of the kernels and dropped them into hot oil. Much to their delight, the kernels popped!

Perhaps it will be popcorn that gets us through the coming apocalypse.

In the meantime, there are options beyond the microwave popcorn that now constitutes the bulk of popcorn consumed in the U.S.

Microwaved popcorn is easy, obviously, but it isn’t very interesting or engaging. The aromas are not at all suggestive of the lovely bouquet of stove-top popcorn. In addition, many brands have ingredients that shift popcorn from healthy snack to an ultra-processed food, such as palm oil, a product which critics contend is responsible for deforestation in Southeast Asia. There are often other undesirable ingredients, too, like a food additive made to taste like butter that caused on condition called “popcorn lung” in popcorn factory workers.

Stove-top popcorn and natural condiments with fewer ingredients are easy options.

An even easier option is Comet Corn, founded by Sherry Soleski and Jeff Phillips of Santa Rosa. Initial inspiration came during the Hale Bopp comet’s visibility in 1996 and 1997. Phillips was pondering his next chapter, so to speak, as he popped corn over a camp fire in the desert. Soon, through his ingenuity and passion, Comet Corn, with 30 different condiments, was being offered at music festivals throughout Northern California.

Phillips, with experience in the building trade, teamed up with Soleski, who had been a partner in Santa Rosa’s A La Heart Catering for several decades. After working the festivals, the couple launched Comet Corn as a retail item, available to be shipped nationwide. Among their flavors are Hippie Dust, with brewer’s years; Bloody Mary; Maple Syrup, and Coconut Curry. For more information and to find a store near you that carries Comet Corn, visit cometcorn.com.

No story about today’s popcorn is complete without a mention of Berco’s Popcorn, which is based in Chicago. Among their myriad flavors and flavor combinations is one called Billion Dollar Popcorn. It contains butter from Vermont Creamery, vanilla sugar, and a Danish salt called Laeso, considered the most expensive salt in the world. But the topper that sends the price soaring? Edible 23 karat gold flakes. A 16-ounce bag sells for $50. If you want to spring for a six-and-a-half gallon tub, you’ll need to pony up $2,500.

For now, I’m going to stick with the organic popcorn I buy in bulk at Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol. When it comes to butter, we have many fabulous local options, including handmade, at home.

Betty Fussell’s Golden Pepper & Toasted Popcorn Soup

Makes 4 Servings

In “Crazy for Corn” (HarperPerennial, 1995, $16), Betty Fussell uses popcorn in several nontraditional ways, including with chocolate pudding and in pie crust. Of the several recipes featuring popcorn, this is one of my two favorites. The additions of whole popcorn and olive oil are my own.

1 ½ cups popped popcorn

2 large yellow bell peppers

1 serrano or jalapeño

2 cups vegetable, clam, or chicken broth

1 cup milk

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Olio Nuovo or Meyer Lemon olive oil

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Put the popcorn on a sheet pan and toast it in the oven for about 15 minutes. Cool slightly, set aside about half a cup, and put the rest popcorn into a blender or food processor and pulverize. Tip the pulverized corn into a small bowl.

Roast the peppers and serrano or jalapeño over a flame or under a broiler until the skins are blistered. Let cool slightly and remove the skins, stems, and seeds. Chop into pieces and add to the blender or food processor, along with the broth and milk. Pulse until very smooth.

Return the ground popcorn to the appliance and pulse several times, until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed for full flavor.

Strain the liquid into a saucepan, set over low heat, and simmer gently for about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

To serve hot, ladle into soup plates and top with some of the popcorn and a drizzle of olive oil and enjoy right away.

To serve cold, chill for at least 3 hours. Ladle into soup plates, top with some of the popcorn and a drizzle of olive oil, and enjoy chilled.

Betty Fussell’s Snail-Butter Popcorn

Makes about 4 quarts

How many times have you heard a friend say that the only reason to eat escargot is the escargot butter? Even though I enjoy escargot, I understand the statement because without this butter, snails are dull. But no worries if snails make you queasy; you will not find snails in this dish, just the butter. In response to friends who tout their superior virtue by declaring they eat only popcorn neat, with neither butter nor salt, Fussell confesses that she likes popcorn so lavishly buttered that it dribbles down her chin. She and I agree on this point.

1 garlic bulb

2 teaspoons olive oil

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

Zest of 1 lemon, grated

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 quarts fresh popped corn (from 1 cup unpopped corn)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Rub the garlic all over with the olive oil, wrap it in foil, and roast it for 25 minutes, or until the pulp of the cloves is soft enough to squeeze from the skins.

Melt the butter and mash the garlic pulp into it. Add the parsley and lemon peel, season with salt and black pepper, and mix well.

Toss the popcorn in the butter mixture and enjoy hot, before the butter begins to solidify.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannjordan.com.

