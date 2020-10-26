Pope Francis names Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory first African American cardinal

ROME - Pope Francis will elevate Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington to cardinal next month, making him the first African American to hold the title.

Gregory is one of 13 cardinals in the new class Francis announced Sunday, a promotion that comes as he is trying to rebuild trust in an archdiocese rocked by sexual abuse cases.

The move was widely anticipated; Washington archbishops are typically elevated to cardinal after their appointments. But it is nonetheless symbolically significant in the U.S. Catholic Church, where Blacks have been underrepresented among the leadership.

The new cardinal is a "caring pastor, a quiet leader and a courageous voice when Washington and the country need all three," said John Carr, who worked with Gregory for 20 years through the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"At a time when racism is tearing our country apart, he has been a consistent, persistent voice for the dignity of all - for Black lives and for racial justice and reconciliation," said Carr, director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University. "We need healing, and for Pope Francis to recognize his leadership is a hopeful sign."

Gregory, 72, was appointed archbishop of Washington last year to take over for Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who had been accused of mishandling clerical abuse cases. He will be eligible to vote in any papal election until he reaches the cutoff age of 80.

Francis announced the names of his new cardinals from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, where he delivers his Sunday Angelus. The Vatican said the ceremony to elevate the new cardinals, called a consistory, would take place Nov. 28, but it was unclear whether tightening coronavirus restrictions in Italy might interfere.

Among the other new cardinals, four already are over 80, according to the Vatican. The new cardinals include Marcello Semeraro, an Italian who was recently appointed head of the church's saint-making body, and the archbishop of Kigali, Rwanda, Antoine Kambanda.

Gregory has long been among the most prominent Catholic leaders in the United States, having lead the National Conference of Catholic Bishops in the early 2000s, when it was making its first attempt to draw up anti-abuse guidelines. Gregory was archbishop of Atlanta before coming to Washington.

"With a very grateful and humble heart, I thank Pope Francis for this appointment which will allow me to work more closely with him in caring for Christ's Church," Gregory said in a statement, according to the Catholic Standard, the Washington archdiocese's newspaper.

The Catholic Church has a strong presence in Washington's Black community, including its sizable middle class. Black Catholics make up about 13 percent of the Washington Archdiocese, compared to about 3 percent for the nation as a whole. Many Black city leaders are Catholic or went to Catholic schools, including Mayor Muriel Bowser and her predecessors Adrian Fenty and Anthony Williams, D.C. Council members Vincent Gray and Robert White Jr., and Attorney General Karl Racine.

From his purview in the nation's capital, Gregory has faced challenges beyond the church in a year of rising racial tensions nationwide - including some that have played out in his new city.

One of the most visible was this summer, when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited a Washington shrine to Pope John Paul II. The visit came days after law enforcement used rubber bullets and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters outside the White House so Trump could have a controversial photo op in front of St. John's Church while holding a Bible.

Gregory said of the shrine and its leadership that it was "baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree."

In a statement then, Gregory noted that Pope John Paul II would not have condoned Trump's actions at St. John's.

"Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings. His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth," Gregory said. "He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace."

Gregory also was among Catholic leaders in Maryland this summer who signed a "letter on racial justice" that highlighted Black Catholics who have over the centuries led efforts for justice - even when the institutional Church was lagging and resistant.