Popular Bay Area campground to close over drought conditions

A favorite San Francisco Bay Area spot for sleeping under towering redwood trees is temporarily shutting down its campground again this summer because of California's historic drought.

Portola Redwoods State Park said Tuesday that its campground facilities with 55 sites and four group sites will be closing Aug. 5 and not reopening for the remainder of the season because of low flows on its main water source, Peters Creek. (The campground closes every winter, from Nov. 1 to April 1.)

"The water is used for the operation of the park and that includes restrooms, showers, drinking water and fire suppression," said Gabe McKenna, a state parks spokesperson and public safety superintendent.

Portola Redwoods had similar closures in 2014, 2015 and 2021 due to drought conditions, McKenna said.

The San Mateo County park and its 18 miles of trails will remain open for day use. The trail camp for backpackers is also staying open for overnight use with a reservation.

The park's 2,800 acres are tucked away in the mountains west of San Jose, spreading from the ridgetops into shaded redwood forests, a haven for some of the state's oldest trees.

Research shows that climate change is causing more variable weather patterns in California, provoking longer droughts and more severe floods.