Popular former Bay Area TV anchor Liz Kreutz is heading to SoCal.

Kreutz, who had previously worked as the weekend news anchor at ABC7 in San Francisco, is joining NBC News as a correspondent based in Los Angeles.

She will “cover all news in the western region, reporting across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms,” according to a news release.

Kreutz surprised TV viewers in June when she announced on-air from her anchor chair at ABC7 that she was leaving both the station and the Bay Area.

“This is my last day anchoring the weekend morning news at ABC7 News,” she told viewers.

At the time, she didn’t give any details behind her decision other than to say that she was “leaving the Bay Area for an exciting opportunity.”

“For now, I just want to say what an honor it has been to sit in this chair for the last 3½ years,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have worked with truly some of the best, smartest journalists in the business here at ABC7.”

Kreutz is an award-winning journalist, who received an Emmy Award for her coverage of the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. She was recently given a Sacramento Press Club award for her series on Bay Area school board races.