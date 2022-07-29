Subscribe

Popular Taylor Mountain park to get new trails, new entrances

ELENA NEALE-SACKS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 29, 2022, 10:33AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma County parks leaders are trying to make our abundant outdoor spaces more accessible to more residents, including some of the youngest, with two new programs.

First, the popular Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa will get 8 miles of new trails and three new walk-in/bike-in access points next summer.

The 1,100-acre park in southeast Santa Rosa has had various additions in recent years. The new trails and access points are part of the park’s master plan, which calls for the eventual development of 17 miles of trails, hike-in campsites and a visitor center, which the park currently lacks.

The second program, which resumed this spring after a hiatus during the pandemic, is the Caminitos al Parque (Little Walks to the Park) program. Caminitos, a collaboration between Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, just won an award for its success in connecting low-income Latino families who have children younger than 5 to the nature around them.

The Caminitos program kicked off in 2016 to provide an alternative for families who can’t afford to send their kids to outdoor activities like summer camp. About 150 families participate each year.

“There was this need for families to participate in more outdoor activities that provided not just an enjoyable recreational service, but also mental health and physical health outlets,” said Rocio Monter, service manager at Community Action Partnership.

Geared toward the county’s Latinos, Caminitos programs and events are run almost entirely in Spanish. Josselyn Torres, community engagement coordinator for Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Caminitos program leader, said when the program resumed this year, there was a ton of enthusiasm among parents and children.

“Many of them had never gone on a hike in Sonoma County,” Torres said. “Part of the program really is to break the stigma and make it accessible for families.

“Some of us immigrated to this country, and maybe back in our countries of origin or the lands that we come from, we were connected to nature,” Torres added. “But due to circumstances, we’ve been disconnected to it. … Historically, if we go way, way back, nature was the biggest component of our ancestry line.”

On a typical day, Sonoma County Regional Parks staff send a bus to pick up participating parents and kids and drop them off at a park — Ragle Ranch in Sebastopol, Riverfront in Healdsburg or Sonoma Valley in Glen Ellen, to name a few. Then Torres or another leader takes it from there.

They start with an opening circle, “where we introduce ourselves, do a morning song, buenos días,” Torres said. “We acknowledge the Indigenous communities of the lands that we’re at, and I have also tried to bring back the connection to our own homelands and our own ancestry.”

Torres then moves into a safety talk — such as how to watch out for poison oak — and story time. Then they’re off on a hike. Torres said she tries to engage all five senses for the kids on the trails, by having them match plant colors to color swatches or sniff a bay laurel leaf.

“Some of us immigrated to this country, and maybe back in our countries of origin or the lands that we come from, we were connected to nature. But due to circumstances, we’ve been disconnected to it. … Historically, if we go way, way back, nature was the biggest component of our ancestry line.” — Josselyn Torres, community engagement coordinator for Regional Parks and Caminitos program leader

Another key component of Caminitos is support for parents and guardians. After the hike, Torres usually takes the parents and caregivers aside and has them perform a breathing exercise and acknowledge the challenges of parenting.

“That was some of the parents’ most memorable and favorite part of the program, the fact that we marked out time in our programming to dedicate time for the parents or caregivers,” Torres said. “Maybe this is the first time that it is OK for them to have self-care.”

Monter, from Community Action Partnership, said one day in May, a kid came up to her after a Caminitos event and said it was the best day he’d ever had.

“And then at the same time, the dad who was with him said, ‘Yes, today was the best day that we’ve had.’ And it was just so wonderful to see that the families are also creating this core memory that they wouldn’t be able to have otherwise.”

The program has been successful in part because Sonoma County Regional Parks provides transportation to and from all activities. Many parks in the county are not easily accessible without a car, so having a bus handle pickup and drop-off is important, Monter said.

County parks leaders recognized a similar barrier with access to Taylor Mountain Regional Park. Most of the current entrances are only accessible by car, even for those who live nearby. Though the new expansion doesn’t come with free bus rides, the idea is to make the park more accessible to low-income residents who live near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which are roughly 2 miles from the park.

Construction will begin next month on the new 8 miles of trails and three entrances on the north side of the park.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Phil Searby, a retired resident who lives within walking distance of the north side of Taylor Mountain. “Every improvement they keep doing to this park is going to be a benefit to everyone around here.”

The expansion will more than double the current trail mileage of the park. One of the new access points will be at the end of Linwood Avenue and another will be along Kawana Terrace. There will be one other neighborhood walk-in entrance on the north side of the park, according to Mark Cleveland, senior park planner at Sonoma County Regional Parks.

The new trails and access points are being made possible by a $1.83 million grant from the state’s Recreational Trails Program. Cleveland said these trails likely won’t be accessible to visitors for about another year though.

The park already draws several thousand visitors each week, and there has been a 25 to 30% increase since the Sky Lupine Trail opened in the fall.

“The Sky Lupine Trail gives us a whole new perspective of the park,” said avid hiker Laurie Lynn Hogan, who lives a short drive away.

While some residents worry that the new trails and access points will draw too large a crowd, Cleveland predicts it will even out.

“I think the people that are using it now are going to spread out, so the trails won’t feel as crowded,” he said.

Hogan can’t wait. She’s excited for the variety the new trails will provide, and she appreciates “new ways to be in the same spaces.”

Monter at Community Action Partnership is also looking forward to the future of Caminitos.

“Our hope is that the families see the benefits of allowing all of these new experiences for children.”

You can reach Staff Writer Elena Neale-Sacks at elena.neale-sacks@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @elenaneale17.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette