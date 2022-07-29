Popular Taylor Mountain park to get new trails, new entrances

Sonoma County parks leaders are trying to make our abundant outdoor spaces more accessible to more residents, including some of the youngest, with two new programs.

First, the popular Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa will get 8 miles of new trails and three new walk-in/bike-in access points next summer.

The 1,100-acre park in southeast Santa Rosa has had various additions in recent years. The new trails and access points are part of the park’s master plan, which calls for the eventual development of 17 miles of trails, hike-in campsites and a visitor center, which the park currently lacks.

The second program, which resumed this spring after a hiatus during the pandemic, is the Caminitos al Parque (Little Walks to the Park) program. Caminitos, a collaboration between Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, just won an award for its success in connecting low-income Latino families who have children younger than 5 to the nature around them.

The Caminitos program kicked off in 2016 to provide an alternative for families who can’t afford to send their kids to outdoor activities like summer camp. About 150 families participate each year.

“There was this need for families to participate in more outdoor activities that provided not just an enjoyable recreational service, but also mental health and physical health outlets,” said Rocio Monter, service manager at Community Action Partnership.

Geared toward the county’s Latinos, Caminitos programs and events are run almost entirely in Spanish. Josselyn Torres, community engagement coordinator for Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Caminitos program leader, said when the program resumed this year, there was a ton of enthusiasm among parents and children.

“Many of them had never gone on a hike in Sonoma County,” Torres said. “Part of the program really is to break the stigma and make it accessible for families.

“Some of us immigrated to this country, and maybe back in our countries of origin or the lands that we come from, we were connected to nature,” Torres added. “But due to circumstances, we’ve been disconnected to it. … Historically, if we go way, way back, nature was the biggest component of our ancestry line.”

On a typical day, Sonoma County Regional Parks staff send a bus to pick up participating parents and kids and drop them off at a park — Ragle Ranch in Sebastopol, Riverfront in Healdsburg or Sonoma Valley in Glen Ellen, to name a few. Then Torres or another leader takes it from there.

They start with an opening circle, “where we introduce ourselves, do a morning song, buenos días,” Torres said. “We acknowledge the Indigenous communities of the lands that we’re at, and I have also tried to bring back the connection to our own homelands and our own ancestry.”

Torres then moves into a safety talk — such as how to watch out for poison oak — and story time. Then they’re off on a hike. Torres said she tries to engage all five senses for the kids on the trails, by having them match plant colors to color swatches or sniff a bay laurel leaf.

Another key component of Caminitos is support for parents and guardians. After the hike, Torres usually takes the parents and caregivers aside and has them perform a breathing exercise and acknowledge the challenges of parenting.

“That was some of the parents’ most memorable and favorite part of the program, the fact that we marked out time in our programming to dedicate time for the parents or caregivers,” Torres said. “Maybe this is the first time that it is OK for them to have self-care.”

Monter, from Community Action Partnership, said one day in May, a kid came up to her after a Caminitos event and said it was the best day he’d ever had.

“And then at the same time, the dad who was with him said, ‘Yes, today was the best day that we’ve had.’ And it was just so wonderful to see that the families are also creating this core memory that they wouldn’t be able to have otherwise.”

The program has been successful in part because Sonoma County Regional Parks provides transportation to and from all activities. Many parks in the county are not easily accessible without a car, so having a bus handle pickup and drop-off is important, Monter said.