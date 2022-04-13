Port of Benicia fire ruled to be likely unintentional amid ongoing investigation

Officials have ruled the fire that broke out at a pier at the Port of Benicia over the weekend as likely unintentional, but released few other details on the cause of the blaze that threatened a nearby docked tanker ship.

“While the fire investigation is still open and ongoing, preliminary findings indicate that the origin of the fire was on or near the lower portion of the coke conveyor belt system near the base of the silos,” said Benicia Fire Chief Josh Chadwick in a Tuesday statement. “The fire appears to be unintentional in nature. Electrical and mechanical causes have not yet been ruled out.”

The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. Saturday, when firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at the Amports facility off Bayshore Road. Firefighters encountered flames at the base of silos filled with petroleum coke, a product of refining fuel. A small outbuilding caught fire, as well as a conveyor belt system that is used to move product from the port to ship tankers, Chadwick said. The flames appeared to be moving up the conveyor belt to a docked tanker ship when fire crews arrived, the city’s release said.