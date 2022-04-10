Port of Benicia fire ‘slowed considerably’; expected to burn throughout Sunday

A fire burning at the Port of Benicia has “slowed considerably” after firefighters spent Saturday night attacking the blaze from nearby boats, though officials warned that the blaze is expected to continue chewing through the port’s wooden dock all day Sunday.

Three small pockets of fire remained Sunday morning at the dock, which consists of wood soaked in chemicals and can only be accessed by fireboats, the city of Benicia announced in a news release. Still, fire officials cautioned that shifting wind patterns could once again kick up flames at the dock — meaning air quality conditions around the dock could change at a moment’s notice.

The blaze broke out at about 2 p.m. Saturday, when firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at the Amports facility off Bayshore Road. Firefighters immediately encountered flames at the base of silos filled with petroleum coke — a product of refining fuel. From there, a small outbuilding caught fire, as well as a conveyor belt system that is used to move product from the port to ship tankers, Benicia Fire Chief Josh Chadwick said.

Large 4- alarm fire at Benicia pier. pic.twitter.com/DQ6bS5BYWv — Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) April 9, 2022

While firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames at the base of the silos, the conveyor belt proved more difficult. Embers fell from the belt onto the wooden dock nearby, which set off the massive blaze and large billows of smoke, Chadwick said.

The fire, which was quickly elevated to a four-alarm blaze, engulfed a long, wooden dock at the port located on the Carquinez Strait below the Benicia-Martinez Bridge on Interstate 680. The fire that remained burning Sunday morning was eating through wood under the port’s dock, which is soaked in the chemical preservative creosote.

A San Francisco Fire Department fire boat helped make “significant” progress overnight battling the blaze, because its size made it easier to directly attack the flames from the water, said Della Olm, a Benicia spokeswoman. It was joined by fire boats from the Redwood City and Benicia fire departments.

Also, a large crane arrived onsite overnight to help trench asphalt on the pier — allowing crews to access that hard-to-reach timber under the asphalt, according to Benicia’s news release.

Officials advised members of the public to avoid the area near Bayshore Road. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Benicia city officials fear the blaze could have far-reaching economic impacts for the region. Amports uses it to offload imported vehicles, and the Valero Benicia Refinery uses it to process crude oils into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

“It’s clear and obvious – deepwater ports, there’s not a lot of them and this is certainly going to be a challenge to us not only in Benicia but probably our entire region when you lose a dock like this,” Deputy Benicia City Manager Mario Giuliani said on Saturday. “… It’s certainly not going to be good from an economic standpoint.”

It has also prompted fears of heightened pollution in the bay — mainly by San Francisco Baykeeper, a nonprofit organization that has sued the port and the Valero refinery in the past over alleged Clean Water Act violation.

City fire officials said they would work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard to address the pollution issues.