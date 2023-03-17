Porter Creek Road, between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, closed due to mudslide

Porter Creek Road between Calistoga Road and Franz Valley Road was closed Friday morning due to a mudslide, officials said. They did not have an estimated time when it might re-open.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2023, 8:40AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Porter Creek Road between Calistoga Road and Franz Valley Road was closed early Friday due to a mudslide, officials said.

The road northeast of Santa Rosa was closed at 12:15 a.m., according to the county’s road closure website.

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte did not have an estimated time when it would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Education Reporter

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering education, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor