Porter Creek Road, between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, closed due to mudslide

Porter Creek Road between Calistoga Road and Franz Valley Road was closed early Friday due to a mudslide, officials said.

The road northeast of Santa Rosa was closed at 12:15 a.m., according to the county’s road closure website.

California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte did not have an estimated time when it would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

