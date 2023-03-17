Porter Creek Road, between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, closed due to mudslide
Porter Creek Road between Calistoga Road and Franz Valley Road was closed early Friday due to a mudslide, officials said.
The road northeast of Santa Rosa was closed at 12:15 a.m., according to the county’s road closure website.
California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte did not have an estimated time when it would reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Education Reporter
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering education, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
