Porter Creek Road closed after car hits telephone pole

Porter Creek Road is closed in both directions between Santa Rosa and Calistoga after a driver crashed into a telephone pole Friday night.

The crash, which involved a Honda sedan, was reported just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Franz Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities issued a hard closure because phone lines are down and the pole is leaning above the road.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews have been called to the scene.

There was no estimation on when the road would reopen.

🚧 Porter Creek Rd, Santa Rosa, extended road closure due to power lines down across roadway. *** 🚧 Porter Creek Rd, Santa Rosa, cierre prolongado de la carretera debido a las líneas eléctricas a través de la carretera. pic.twitter.com/HuRmQDU6fq — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) January 14, 2023

