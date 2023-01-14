Porter Creek Road closed after car hits telephone pole

The crash happened near Franz Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The road is closed indefinitely.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 13, 2023, 8:45PM
Porter Creek Road is closed in both directions between Santa Rosa and Calistoga after a driver crashed into a telephone pole Friday night.

The crash, which involved a Honda sedan, was reported just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Franz Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities issued a hard closure because phone lines are down and the pole is leaning above the road.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews have been called to the scene.

There was no estimation on when the road would reopen.

