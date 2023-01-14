Porter Creek Road closed after car hits telephone pole
Porter Creek Road is closed in both directions between Santa Rosa and Calistoga after a driver crashed into a telephone pole Friday night.
The crash, which involved a Honda sedan, was reported just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Franz Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities issued a hard closure because phone lines are down and the pole is leaning above the road.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews have been called to the scene.
There was no estimation on when the road would reopen.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: