Portion of Highway 128 in Mendocino County closed due to flooding

The flooding was caused by a sandbar near where the Navarro River meets the Pacific Ocean.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2022, 12:27PM
An 11-mile portion of Highway 128 in Mendocino County was closed due to flooding Thursday, according to Caltrans.

The closure, which began at 6: 30 a.m., stretches from the highway’s mile marker one to 11 eastbound.

Caltrans is advising drivers use an alternate route.

The flooding is due to a sandbar that is blocking the flow of the Navarro River, said Jonathan Garner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Eureka office.

“It is not a weather-related event,” he said.

The sandbar, which is close to where the river meets the Pacific Ocean, is causing the river to rise for about one mile upstream and cause some minor flooding.

