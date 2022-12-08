An 11-mile portion of Highway 128 in Mendocino County was closed due to flooding Thursday, according to Caltrans.

The closure, which began at 6: 30 a.m., stretches from the highway’s mile marker one to 11 eastbound.

Caltrans is advising drivers use an alternate route.

The flooding is due to a sandbar that is blocking the flow of the Navarro River, said Jonathan Garner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Eureka office.

“It is not a weather-related event,” he said.

The sandbar, which is close to where the river meets the Pacific Ocean, is causing the river to rise for about one mile upstream and cause some minor flooding.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 128 is fully closed in Mendocino County from Route 1 to Navarro due to flooding. We will provide updates as they become available. Please check https://t.co/faudYObfTh or the Quickmap app for the latest road conditions.#Route128 @CaltransDist1 pic.twitter.com/iGUk8AEKAV — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 8, 2022

