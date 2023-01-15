Portion of Highway 37 closed due to flooding

A section of Highway 37 has been closed Sunday due to flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Each direction of the road is shut down between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue near Novato, according to a CHP-Marin Facebook post.

The closure began at 8 a.m. and as of noon there is no estimated reopening time.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to expect delays, according to the CHP.

This story will be updated.

