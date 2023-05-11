Portion of westbound Highway 12 in Santa Rosa reopened after about 6-hour closure

The crash triggered the closure of westbound Highway 12 for more than 6 hours on Thursday morning.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2023, 7:24AM
A portion of westbound Highway 12 in Santa Rosa is open again after it closed Thursday morning as crews cleaned up scattered tortilla chips and other items spilled by an overturned 18-wheel semitruck, officials said.

Nearly a mile of the road between Brush Creek and Farmers Lane closed starting at 4 a.m. and reopened about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

As of 8 a.m., Caltrans workers were lifting two-gallon packets of cheese and red sauce, crumbled tortillas, and boxes of other items — some marked with a Taco Bell logo — into a scoop loader, which was then dropped into dump trucks.

The department asked that drivers use alternate routes during the closure.

