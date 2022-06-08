Possible daytime meteor spotted in Sonoma County

Eagle-eyed Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter swears he saw a meteor wiz across the sky this afternoon, and a little community sleuthing led to the discovery that an ALERTWildfire camera captured the moment.

At 4:11 p.m., Porter went on Twitter to ask if anyone else in Sonoma County saw the event. Porter was just beginning his shift and was traveling north on Highway 101 near River Road when he looked up and saw a streak of light.

Did anyone else see that meteorite in Sonoma County? — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) June 7, 2022

“I thought it was fireworks at first,” said Porter, who added that the streak resembled the fizzling aftermath of a firework that has exploded. “I wish I’d had my camera working.”

Not long after Porter posted the query on Twitter, others on the social media site shared images from wildfire cameras that show a streak of white moving northwest in the sky.

Twitter user @925mlbfan shared a video from an ALERTWildfire camera showing the streak in the upper-left corner of the screen at the five-second mark.

Soon after, Porter posted again on Twitter with a link to ALERTWildfire’s camera on Mount Burdell, located Southeast of Petaluma and facing Northwest.

At the 16:09 mark (4:09 p.m.), a white streak is seen traveling north in the sky. ALERTWildfire cameras, which normally help firefighters and first repsonders find and battle wildfires, take a picture every one-and-a-half seconds.

Here’s a frame grab off the Mt. Burdell cam @AlertWildfire starting at 16:09. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/ap1BHgnnvV — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) June 7, 2022

Twitter user @GoGualala replied that the streak, “lit us up on the Gualala coast!” Additionally, Porter said another person in San Rafael messaged him that they heard a boom and saw the streak as well.

It lit us up on the Gualala coast! A couple people saw a streak. There was another sighting last week! Glad to find some corroboration and the video! — coastcat (@GoGualala) June 8, 2022

“One guy pointed out that it could be a jet, but I don’t think so,” Porter said, adding that the streak did not leave a lasting contrail typical to jet planes.

According to geology.com, daytime meteor sightings are rarer than nighttime sightings, though especially bright meteors can be seen during daylight.

Meteors are defined as a small body of matter from outer space that enters the earth's atmosphere. If the matter strikes the ground, it becomes a meteorite.