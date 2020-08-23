Possible dry lightning this weekend as red flag warning issued through Monday

Thunderstorms and strong winds expected as early as Sunday morning raised fears Saturday that dry lightning could ignite new wildfires and gusts could further spread those already burning in Sonoma County.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for dangerous fire weather conditions covering most of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

The warning will go into effect Sunday at 5 a.m. and last until Monday at 5 p.m.

Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area division, said the agency is monitoring thunderstorms causing dry lightning about 450 miles off the coast of San Francisco to the southwest.

She said the storms could make landfall before dawn Sunday, but the “better threat of thunderstorms will occur Sunday evening.”

“If we do get another lightning push through the area, we’re going to have fires that are going to start,” said Jeremy Rahn, a Cal Fire spokesman, at a news briefing Saturday morning in Calistoga.

The winds are not expected to pick up locally barring any thunderstorm sweeping through the area. Outside the coastal areas, the forecast speeds should be relatively mild, mainly between 5 and 10 mph, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“In the larger scenario, it’s not really conducive to a whole lot of wind at this point,” Canepa said.

As smoke spread through more of Sonoma County the weekend, the air quality became a bigger concern. Sonoma County officials on Saturday urged local residents to limit outdoor activity due to the smoke and ash.

An alert for fine particle matter — known as PM 2.5 — has been issued through Wednesday for the Santa Rosa area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The unhealthy warning applies for sensitive groups, such as children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

The ominous storm front approaches as overwhelmed firefighters already are struggling to contain the LNU Lightning Complex fire, a system of lightning-sparked blazes that ignited in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Solano and Yolo counties after storms last week.

The blazes had burned a total of 314,207 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Rahn said Cal Fire will be tasked with identifying any new starts and sending firefighting resources as soon as possible.

“What I ask of the public, though, is if you are in areas that fires start, when (evacuation) orders come out, please adhere to those orders,” he said. “Please leave your home. Be ready to go.”

The incoming thunderstorms are the result of elevated moisture caused by the former Hurricane Genevieve, which reached the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico earlier this week.

An existing low-pressure system off the coast may “enhance and strengthen these thunderstorms, allowing some to develop frequent lightning strikes and gusty erratic outflow winds,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory message published Saturday.

Staff Writer Bill Swindell contributed to this report.