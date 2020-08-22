Subscribe

Possible dry lightning this weekend as red flag warning issued through Monday

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2020, 10:18AM
Updated 34 minutes ago

The fire weather watch that was issued for the San Francisco Bay Area due to possible thunderstorms and dry lightning this weekend will now begin Sunday at 5 a.m. and will last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The alert was initially set to go into effect on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service - Bay Area issued the weather watch on Friday due to possible thunderstorms this weekend that could spark additional fires in the region.

“Lightning will likely spark new fires across the region, including remote areas,” the agency said in a notice announcing the watch published Friday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine