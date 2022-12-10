Potent storm drenches North Bay, leaving trees uprooted, homes damaged

The “Dragon Storm,” as it was dubbed by a weather forecaster due to its shape on satellite images, left trees uprooted and homes damaged Saturday in Monte Rio as it drenched much of the North Bay.

More than 2 inches of rain fell Saturday along the coastal North Bay mountains during the storm, according to the National Weather Service. The most intense part, however, has exited the region and is headed for the Santa Cruz Mountains, the weather service said.

Light rain is expected to resume around 4 p.m. in Sonoma County, but “the North Bay is really starting to see things calm down,” weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said.

“This has been one of the stronger storms this year, but this is what we expect from a December storm,” he said. “It’s been a beneficial rain — so, so far so good.”

Rain totals showed the most fell in the coastal mountains, with perennial wet spot Venado, about 12 miles west of Healdsburg, receiving 2.55 inches. Camp Meeker was recorded as getting 2.38 inches of rain and 2.6 inches in Mount Veeder.

Up to an inch of rain was reported around Santa Rosa and other lower elevations in the county, Murdock said.

Saturday’s storm system was also responsible for widespread heavy snow, up to 4 feet in higher elevations, from the Sierra Nevada into much of the intermountain West, the weather service said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J0RU8z20p3o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A 250-mile stretch of the Sierra, from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park, was under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday.

Looking ahead, scattered showers are expected to return Sunday across Sonoma County and are possible through Monday morning, with chances for small, sporadic storms producing lightning.

Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the North Bay.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.