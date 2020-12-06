Potential PG&E outage shrinks to 96,000 customers

It's December, but conditions are so dry that Pacific Gas and Electric is planning to cut power to thousands of Californians next week to reduce the risk of starting a wildfire.

California's largest utility said Friday a deliberate blackout is "likely" Monday in parts of 13 counties, including Placer, El Dorado, Yuba and Nevada.

The "public safety power shutoff," the sixth of the year, would affect an estimated 96,000 households and businesses, PG&E said.

The warning comes as a series of wildfires burn in Southern California and the National Weather Service said fire conditions are intensifying in Northern California, with winds forecast as high as 40 mph.

California endured the worst wildfire season on record this year, with more than 4 million acres burned. Meanwhile, the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly update compiled by several federal agencies, said 75% of California is experiencing drought-like conditions.

The deliberate blackouts are enormously controversial, but PG&E was driven into bankruptcy in 2019 after it faced billions of dollars in liabilities from a string of major wildfires. The company emerged from bankruptcy in June and has pledged to reduce fire risks. It also has implemented technological changes to narrow the geographical footprint of its power shutoffs.

On Saturday, PG&E revised its figures by 34,000 homes and businesses after shifting weather patterns eliminated Monterey and Sierra counties from the plan.

The complete list of counties that could be affected by Monday's blackout: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.