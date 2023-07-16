Two power failures in Rohnert Park left 11,501 customers without power Saturday afternoon, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

The first failure began at 4:41 p.m. and impacted 6,333 customers, said Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokesperson. Around 5:30 p.m., crews restored electricity to 4,044 customers, she said.

By 6:30 p.m., power was restored to all but one of the customers in the second power outage that iniitally affected 5,168 customers. The one customer will remain without power for the duration of the repairs.

11,501 customers experienced a PG&E power failure on Saturday afternoon as shown on a screen grab of the PG&E Outage Map.

The customers who lost power were primarily situated east of Highway 101, with the northernmost boundary of the failure reaching Firethorn Drive.

The failure impacted significant portions of the S-section, F-section, E-section, D-section, C-section and A-section neighborhoods, reaching customers as far east as Snyder Lane and as far west as Highway 101.

The failure also reached a neighborhood on Santa Rosa Avenue, just south of Scenic Avenue, the Rancho Verde community on Rohnert Park Expressway and a neighborhood near the intersection of Gold Course Drive West and Labath Avenue.

The failure’s southernmost boundary extended to the intersection of E. Cotati Avenue and Snyder Lane.

The second failure began a minute later at 4:42 p.m., impacting 5,168 customers, Hernandez said.

This failure was directly east of the first one, extending from Civic Center Drive along Rohnert Park Expressway to Keegan Place in the east, Hernandez said.

PG&E crews determined the cause of the outage was due to a broken cross arm, Hernandez said. The cause of the broken equipment is being investigated.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.